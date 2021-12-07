Left Menu

Radhika Madan, other celebrities jet off to Jaipur for Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding

It's time for the wedding of the year! Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, and guests have already started arriving for the big fat wedding.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:31 IST
Radhika Madan, other celebrities jet off to Jaipur for Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's time for the wedding of the year! Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, and guests have already started arriving for the big fat wedding. Radhika Madan, who worked with Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal in the film 'Shiddat', was spotted at the Jaipur Airport on Tuesday, dressed in a rose pink comfy jumpsuit.

Katrina Kaif's 'Baar Baar Dekho' director Nitya Mehra and Vicky Kaushal's close friend and actor Malavika Mohanan were also seen at the airport today. Other celebrities who have arrived earlier today include 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari, who is rumoured to be dating Sunny Kaushal.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted at the Mumbai aiport. The couple had flown to Jaipur to attend the wedding. Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah also jetted off to Jaipur to attend the former's wedding festivities.

Katrina and Vicky are all set to the tie knot on December 9. A day ago, the two were spotted flying out of Mumbai for their destination wedding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021