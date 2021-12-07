Left Menu

Tiaras thought to belong to Napoleon's Josephine sell for $760,000

Set with engraved gemstones, the early 19th century pieces are part of matching jewellery sets, or parures, and were offered as part of auction house Sotheby's "Treasures" sale. One tiara, in gold and enamel and set with 25 carnelian intaglios, sold for 450,600 pounds ($597,360), above its price estimate of 200,000-300,000 pounds.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:02 IST
Tiaras thought to belong to Napoleon's Josephine sell for $760,000
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two tiaras, believed to have belonged to French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte's first wife Josephine, sold for more than $760,000 at auction on Tuesday. Set with engraved gemstones, the early 19th century pieces are part of matching jewellery sets, or parures, and were offered as part of auction house Sotheby's "Treasures" sale.

One tiara, in gold and enamel and set with 25 carnelian intaglios, sold for 450,600 pounds ($597,360), above its price estimate of 200,000-300,000 pounds. It was offered with a pair of earrings, hair comb and belt ornament. "It's a very rare example of early near classicism jewellery ... believed to have been worn and owned by Empress Josephine Bonaparte," Kristian Spofforth, head of the London jewellery department at Sotheby's, told Reuters ahead of the sale.

"It's a wonderful tiara set with incredible ... carnelian intaglios representing classical scenes. This symbolism was very important to Josephine and Napoleon in the period ... The revolution had passed, and Josephine and Napoleon wanted to reinvent themselves in this classical style." The second gold and enamel tiara featuring five head cameos of Zeus, Dionysus, Medusa, Pan and Gaia of ancient Greek mythology, sold for 126,000 pounds, within its estimate range of 100,000-200,000 pounds. It was offered with a belt clasp and belt ornament.

($1 = 0.7543 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021