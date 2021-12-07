Mumbai mayor complains to Maha home minister over BJP MLA's remark

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil complaining about an ''objectionable'' remark made about her by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

In the letter, Shiv Sena leader Pednekar claimed Shelar made the statement while addressing a press conference on December 4 regarding the November 30 cylinder blast in Worli here in which three people were killed, including a 4-month old boy.

Pednekar has alleged that Shelar, who claimed she had visited the site of the incident after 72 hours, had at the time remarked ''where were you (the mayor) sleeping for these many hours''.

''The mayor of Mumbai is the first citizen and it is a very important post. The term used to describe me as a woman mayor is objectionable,'' Pednekar's letter stated.

The letter said Shelar's remark insulted her as well as all women, and, hence, she planned to file a police complaint against the former.

