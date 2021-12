Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert; Spielberg brings life-long fandom to reimagined 'West Side Story' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert

South Korean superstar pop band BTS will take an "extended period of rest" following U.S. appearances this month before returning to the stage in Seoul in March, the group's management company said. Bighit Music, the group's management company, said in a statement on Sunday that the musicians would take a break over the holidays and prepare for a concert and new album that will start a "new chapter."

Spielberg brings life-long fandom to reimagined 'West Side Story'

Steven Spielberg has been remaking classic musical "West Side Story" in his head for decades but says that finally taking it on was his riskiest challenge in a career that has spanned 50 years. Half a century after the musical written by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim won 10 Oscars, Spielberg has reimagined the love story set among rival street gangs for a new generation but with the reverence of a true fan.

Ralph Fiennes tells gentlemen spies' origin story in 'The King's Man'

Director Matthew Vaughn brings his third instalment of the "Kingsman" spy action films to the big screen with a prequel movie starring Ralph Fiennes. Set in the early 20th century, "The King's Man" tells the story of how the independent intelligence Kingsman agency is created to defeat a war plot.

Drake pulls out of Grammy Awards race

Canadian rapper Drake withdrew on Monday from the Grammy Awards, removing his two nominations for music's highest honors, sources close to the musician said. Drake, 35, got two Grammy nominations last month in the rap field - best rap album for "Certified Lover Boy" and best rap performance for his song "Way 2 Sexy."

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' advance ticket sales smash records at ODEON

London-based ODEON Cinemas said on Monday it sold over 200,000 advance tickets of Marvel superhero movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in the first week, breaking a record held by "Avengers: Endgame" and indicating a good appetite for movie going this festive season despite Omicron concerns. ODEON, owned by the world's largest cinema chain AMC Entertainment, said the tickets sales for the movie, starring Tom Holland as the friendly neighbourhood hero, was three times that of recently released "James Bond - No Time to Die".

Actor Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in 'Being the Ricardos'

Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Monday launched their latest film "Being the Ricardos" in Los Angeles about Hollywood icon Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who starred in the classic American sitcom "I Love Lucy" but were also a couple off-screen. Tony Hale, who plays the sitcom's executive producer Jess Oppenheimer, said audiences don't need to know "I Love Lucy" prior to watching the film, which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy 'Don't Look Up'

Director Adam McKay has assembled an all-star cast brimming with Oscar winners to give a humorous warning about climate change in new movie "Don't Look Up". In the Netflix film, Academy award winners Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play two astronomers who set out to warn the world of an approaching comet set to destroy the planet. But the message falls on deaf ears, starting with Meryl Streep's President Janie Orlean.

Spielberg opens doors to Latino artists with new 'West Side Story'

Steven Spielberg marks a milestone in U.S. film history by insisting on an authentic Latinx cast for his remake of the musical "West Side Story" , opening worldwide this week. For the film, an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway play and 1961 movie, Spielberg not only recruited young Latinx artists but also researched what life was like for Puerto Ricans in the 1960s in New York.

Return to tradition: Biden celebrates Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell at Kennedy Center Honors

President Joe Biden celebrated artists including Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and Lorne Michaels on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors, bringing back presidential participation to an annual event skipped by Republican Donald Trump. Singer Justino Díaz and Motown founder Berry Gordy rounded out the group of artists selected by the Kennedy Center for top honors this year at a show that had been upended by politics and the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghetts, Dave and Little Simz win at Britain's MOBO Awards

Rappers Ghetts, Little Simz and Dave triumphed at Britain's MOBO Awards this year, which returned with their first live show in four years. Held on Sunday night in the British city of Coventry, the MOBOs, which honour Music of Black Origin, saw London-born Dave scoop album of the year for his no.1 record "We're All Alone In This Together".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)