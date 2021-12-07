Left Menu

Onir's documentary film about contemporary art world to be screened on Dec 9

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indo-Italian documentary film ''SAMA: Symbols and Gestures in Contemporary Art of Italy and India, VOL I'' will be showcased here on December 9.

Filmmaker Onir and Italian director Alessandra Galletta have co-directed the documentary film that explores the world of contemporary art in India and Italy.

The film will have a red carpet preview for invited guests at the Italian Embassy grounds on December 9, a press release stated.

Curated by Myna Mukherjee and Davide Quadrio, the documentary gives a glimpse into the aesthetics of the two regions.

''SAMA: Symbols and Gestures in Contemporary Art of Italy and India, VOL I'' is commissioned and produced by ArtHub Asia, Engendered, presented by The Embassy of Italy in India, and The Italian Cultural Institute of New Delhi and supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. Shot in over a dozen locations and featuring over 50 artist studios and artisan centers, the film spans the length and breadth of the two countries nomadically: from the white salt deserts of the Rann to the waterways of the Sundarbans and Dal Lake in India, the mountains of Dolomiti to the historicity of Venice in Italy.

The second volume of the documentary is expected to be released by early 2022.

Onir is best known for directing critically-acclaimed movies like ''My brother... Nikhil'' and ''I am''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

