COVID rules were not broken at Downing Street party, UK's Johnson says
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was satisfied that no COVID lockdown restrictions had been broken following reports that officials had gathered at a Christmas event in Downing Street last year.
"The guidelines were followed at all times," Johnson told broadcasters on Tuesday. "I have satisfied myself that the guidelines were followed at all times."
