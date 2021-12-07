'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, actor Pallavi Joshi participate in 'Walk for Peace in Kashmir'

After delivering an impactful speech at the prestigious 'Capitol Hill', writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi participated in the Peace March held in Atlanta in the US recently. Vivek and Pallavi are currently in the US for over a month-long schedule for the special screenings of their movie 'The Kashmir Files' across different cities.

It was a symbolic gesture for the duo to be a part of the Peace Walk that started from The Gandhi Statue to Dr Martin Luther King's memorial. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Vivek said, "'The Kashmir Files' is based on the genocide of Kashmiri pandits in 1990. Nobody has made a film based on this subject before this but I just wanted to tell you why we are in the US even before the film has released in India."

He further shared his motive to promote the film in the US. "The theme of the film is right to justice and we believe that in democracy, the most fundamental pillar is justice and the Kashmiri Pandits haven't got justice and we thought this film can become the soft power and it can enlighten people outside India to understand how hundreds and thousands of people were forced to not just leave their homes but they were killed. It happened because there are some evil people who do not understand the value of humanity. And that's why with this film, we tried to show to the world the importance of humanity and the right to justice," he added.

'The Kashmir Files' is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who has earlier helmed 'The Tashkent Files'. The film is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

The exodus drama features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files', is scheduled to release in theatres on January 26, 2022. (ANI)

