Left Menu

Six Senses Fort Barwara lights up for Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's pre-wedding festivities

With the commencement of the pre-wedding festivities of Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, their wedding venue has been lit up for the grand event.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-12-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 22:08 IST
Six Senses Fort Barwara lights up for Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's pre-wedding festivities
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the commencement of the pre-wedding festivities of Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, their wedding venue has been lit up for the grand event. The royal property, Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, where the mehndi ceremony and other ceremonies will be held could be seen lighted up in red and yellow colours.

As per sources, Katrina along with her family had reached the venue accompanied by 10-12 vehicles. Reportedly, Anita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani and film personalities like Farah Khan and Shahrukh Khan, among others are going to attend the wedding.

Earlier in the day, 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya was seen at the Jaipur airport. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari was also spotted there. Sharvari is rumoured to be dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have flown to Jaipur to attend the wedding; they were seen at the Mumbai airport. Radhika Madan was also seen at the Jaipur Airport.

Katrina and Vicky are all set to the tie knot on December 9. A day ago, the two were spotted flying out of Mumbai for their destination wedding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021