Left Menu

Peter Dinklage leads new remake of French classic in 'Cyrano'

The film is the latest remake of Edmond Rostand's 1897 play "Cyrano de Bergerac", in which the titular character helps newcomer Christian pen love letters to Roxanne, the object of both men's affection. One big change Schmidt made from the original play was getting rid of Cyrano's large nose, which she said was her first way into the piece.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 04:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 04:24 IST
Peter Dinklage leads new remake of French classic in 'Cyrano'

"Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage takes the lead role in musical drama "Cyrano", a new movie adaptation of the classic French story, which had its UK premiere on Tuesday.

Adapted from a theatre production written by his wife Erica Schmidt, Dinklage reprises his 2018 stage role of the swordsman with a gift for words, who struggles to declare his feelings to the woman he loves because of his perceived unattractive appearance. The film is the latest remake of Edmond Rostand's 1897 play "Cyrano de Bergerac", in which the titular character helps newcomer Christian pen love letters to Roxanne, the object of both men's affection.

One big change Schmidt made from the original play was getting rid of Cyrano's large nose, which she said was her first way into the piece. "I just thought, what if he never said what it is that he feels is unlovable about himself physically? What if it was just in whatever the audience imagined?" Schmidt said.

Dinklage said the change was one of several elements that initially attracted him to the role. "So much of the story is about a guy who's insecure because of the nose. And when you take the nose away, it makes it a bit more universal in terms of everybody can sort of relate to," he said.

"I felt that it was really important to tell a story about human connection in a world where we seem to be more and more disconnected," said director Joe Wright. "And then the pandemic happened, and we were even more disconnected. So I felt now is definitely the time to tell this story." Wright is known for films such as "Pride & Prejudice" and "Atonement". "Hillbilly Elegy" actor Haley Bennett plays Roxanne while "The Trial of the Chicago 7" actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. portrays Christian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021