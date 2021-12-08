Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Masaba have a blast on girls night hosted by Rhea Kapoor

Left Menu

Producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a girls night on Tuesday, inviting celebrity girl pals Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-12-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 10:30 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Poonam Damania (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a girls night on Tuesday, inviting celebrity girl pals Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta. The super fun get-together was also attended by their mutual friend and actor Amrita Arora as well as Kareena's manager Poonam Damania.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared glimpses of their fun time together -- laughing, eating and posing for pictures. Kareena also posted a group picture, in which the divas looked super stunning and happy.

Bebo captioned it as, "One woman show. What a meal. GOLD. Thank you my darling Rhea #veeres for life." From spending quality time together to going on vacations and partying, the B-Town girl squad share an inseparable bond, never failing to shower their love on each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

