Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's sangeet to happen today following dreamy mehendi ceremony

Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have begun with their pre-wedding festivities at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. As per reports, the couple, who will tie the knot tomorrow, are already done with their beautiful mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and are looking forward to a grand, Punjabi style sangeet night today.

Several reports suggest that Katrina's mehendi was done by popular Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who had previously done bridal mehendi for several popular celebrities including Deepika Padukone. Veena also shared a picture on her Instagram Story along with the caption "Finally we did it. #bigfatindianwedding. Now move to my next destination."

Last night, the luxury wedding venue had lit up in red and yellow colours for the grand celebration. Several celebrity guests have already arrived in Jaipur to be a part of the wedding festivities.

On Tuesday, 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya was seen at the Jaipur airport. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari was also spotted there. Sharvari is rumoured to be dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal. Katrina Kaif's 'Baar Baar Dekho' director Nitya Mehra, Vicky Kaushal's close friend and actor Malavika Mohanan and veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan were also seen at the airport.

Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah also flew to Jaipur yesterday for the wedding functions. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have also flown to attend the wedding; they were seen at the Mumbai airport. Radhika Madan was also seen at the Jaipur Airport.

Katrina and Vicky, fondly called by fans as VicKat, were spotted flying out of Mumbai on Monday for their destination wedding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)