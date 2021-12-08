HBO series 'The Last of Us' adds Nick Offerman

''Parks and Recreation'' alum Nick Offerman has joined the cast of HBO's series adaptation of popular video game ''The Last of Us''.

The series hails from ''Chernobyl'' creator Craig Mazin and the game’s writer and creative director Neil Druckmann.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead, the show will be produced by HBO and Sony Pictures TV along with PlayStation Productions, Word Games and game developer Naughty Dog.

''The Last of Us'', which was launched in 2013, takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed.

Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsay), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival.

Offerman will appear as Bill alongside Murray Bartlett as Frank, two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town.

The actor has replaced Con O’Neill who was earlier cast in the role, reported Variety.

''The Last of Us'' will also feature Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy, Nico Parker as Joel’s daughter Sarah, while Merle Dandridge reprises her video game role of Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies resistance group struggling for power against the government’s military regime.

Mazin and Druckmann will also serve as executive producers alongside Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog’s Evan Wells and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)