Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav, Zonal Level Competition Starts from December 9th 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The selection process of the Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav competition has reached its next stage at the zonal level. The Ministry of Culture has announced the launch of ‘Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav’, an All-India dance competition as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The prime objective of this competition is to select the top dancing talent from across the country and provide them the opportunity to perform during the Republic Day Parade 2022. The zonal level on-ground event which will kick start from December 9 to December 12 in four different cities. Starting from Kolkata on December 9, Mumbai on December 10, Bangalore on December 11, and New Delhi on December 12. Many eminent faces associated with art and culture will be present as jury during the zonal level competition. The winners of the zonal event competition will be announced on December 13. So far, 2507 members have been short-listed from 205 teams for the zonal level competition; top selected 480 dancers will perform on the Republic Day Parade. Digital Entries were invited for Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav competition from the district level from 17th November to 27th November. A total number of 3872 digital entries from 323 teams were received from PAN India among them 180 entries were of folk dance, 80 entries of classical, 46 entries of fusion, and 17 entries from tribal dance form. State-level selection has been done by conducting 21 virtual events in a span of 5 days. A total number of 3622 dancers from 302 groups participated in the state-level selection. Due to the current COVID situation, the general public is not allowed during zonal level competition, although the live broadcast can be seen on the official Facebook page & YouTube channel of VandeBharatam. The launch of an all-India dance competition 'Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav' was announced by the Ministry of Culture on 12 November as part of the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has regularly emphasized that during this 75th-year celebrations, ''We should celebrate our cultural greatness and also provide a vision of India's bright future through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. should do.'' The Prime Minister has envisioned the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom in the spirit of public participation. The only goal of this program is to take the celebrations to the grassroots level involving people from all over India. Also, connecting youth with heritage and culture is an essential component of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Minister of State for Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi has spoken about taking the entire country forward with the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, under this program. “To cherish our Indianness together is the goal of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence''. The Ministry of Culture has developed a website and mobile application especially for the event which will cover all aspects of the event and provide information about the competition to the people. To get updates related to the event, visit the official website. Image: Vande Bharatam - Nritya Utsav PWR PWR

