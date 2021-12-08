Sharmila Tagore turns 77, Kareena, Sara, Soha pour birthday wishes

As veteran star Sharmila Tagore turned 77-year-old on Wednesday, family members including daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, granddaughter Sara Ali Khan and daughter Soha Ali Khan poured in heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Taking to her Instagram Story, Kareena posted a gorgeous monochrome picture of the 'Amar Prem' actor, and wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother in law...ICONIC."

Soha Ali Khan also posted a lovely picture with her mother on her Instagram handle, along with a quirky caption. "Happy birthday from the apple to the tree," she penned.

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with her "Badi Amma" on her Instagram handle and added a heartfelt message. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah, I hope that I can always make you proud."

Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray's 'Apur Sansar' in 1959. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Kashmir Ki Kali' in 1964, co-starring opposite Shammi Kapoor. The legendary actor went on to deliver successful films including 'Aradhana', 'Chupke Chupke', and 'Amar Prem'. (ANI)

