Left Menu

Sharmila Tagore turns 77, Kareena, Sara, Soha pour birthday wishes

As veteran star Sharmila Tagore turned 77-year-old on Wednesday, family members including daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, granddaughter Sara Ali Khan and daughter Soha Ali Khan poured in heartfelt birthday wishes on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-12-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:35 IST
Sharmila Tagore turns 77, Kareena, Sara, Soha pour birthday wishes
Pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As veteran star Sharmila Tagore turned 77-year-old on Wednesday, family members including daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, granddaughter Sara Ali Khan and daughter Soha Ali Khan poured in heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Taking to her Instagram Story, Kareena posted a gorgeous monochrome picture of the 'Amar Prem' actor, and wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother in law...ICONIC."

Soha Ali Khan also posted a lovely picture with her mother on her Instagram handle, along with a quirky caption. "Happy birthday from the apple to the tree," she penned.

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with her "Badi Amma" on her Instagram handle and added a heartfelt message. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah, I hope that I can always make you proud."

Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray's 'Apur Sansar' in 1959. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Kashmir Ki Kali' in 1964, co-starring opposite Shammi Kapoor. The legendary actor went on to deliver successful films including 'Aradhana', 'Chupke Chupke', and 'Amar Prem'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021