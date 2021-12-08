Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx to star in 'Strays'

Actors Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte have joined the voice cast of Universal's 'Strays', a live-action/CGI hybrid, adult-skewing comedy. As per Variety, the film is being directed by Josh Greenbaum. It's the filmmaker's follow-up to his feature breakout, 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'.

Dan Perrault wrote the script, which follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Ferrell is the abandoned dog while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte is the nasty human owner.

The movie shot in the fall and now heads into postproduction. The canine characters are being created via visual effects. The project has a kennel's worth of producers. Erik Feig's Picturestart initially developed it, then approached Greenbaum and Louis Leterrier as well as Phil Lord and Chris Miller. All are now acting as producers, as well as Lord Miller president of film Aditya Sood.

Universal picked up 'Strays' from Picturestart and Lord Miller in a preemptive situation earlier this year. The project falls under Lord Miller's first look with Universal. Jessica Switch is executive producing and Julia Hammer is co-producing for Picturestart. Nikki Baida will executive produce for Lord Miller. Senior VP production development Jeyun Munford and director of development Tony Ducret will oversee for Universal. (ANI)

