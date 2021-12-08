Left Menu

Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx to star in 'Strays'

Actors Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte have joined the voice cast of Universal's 'Strays', a live-action/CGI hybrid, adult-skewing comedy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:42 IST
Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx to star in 'Strays'
Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte have joined the voice cast of Universal's 'Strays', a live-action/CGI hybrid, adult-skewing comedy. As per Variety, the film is being directed by Josh Greenbaum. It's the filmmaker's follow-up to his feature breakout, 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'.

Dan Perrault wrote the script, which follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Ferrell is the abandoned dog while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte is the nasty human owner.

The movie shot in the fall and now heads into postproduction. The canine characters are being created via visual effects. The project has a kennel's worth of producers. Erik Feig's Picturestart initially developed it, then approached Greenbaum and Louis Leterrier as well as Phil Lord and Chris Miller. All are now acting as producers, as well as Lord Miller president of film Aditya Sood.

Universal picked up 'Strays' from Picturestart and Lord Miller in a preemptive situation earlier this year. The project falls under Lord Miller's first look with Universal. Jessica Switch is executive producing and Julia Hammer is co-producing for Picturestart. Nikki Baida will executive produce for Lord Miller. Senior VP production development Jeyun Munford and director of development Tony Ducret will oversee for Universal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021