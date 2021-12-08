Left Menu

Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, Toshi Sabri reach Jaipur ahead of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding

Popular singers Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, and Toshi Sabri, on Wednesday, were spotted at Jaipur airport.

Popular singers Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, and Toshi Sabri, on Wednesday, were spotted at Jaipur airport. They all are likely to perform at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's sangeet ceremony.

Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Harrdy, Aastha, and Toshi can be seen arriving at Jaipur airport. DJ Chetas was also clicked by shutterbugs in the Pink City. Many reports suggest that Katrina's mehendi was done by popular Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who had previously done bridal mehendi for several popular celebrities including Deepika Padukone.

Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, where all the pre-wedding festivities are currently taking place. (ANI)

