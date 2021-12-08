Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kausahl gear up for their haldi, sangeet ceremony 

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will host an intimate haldi and sangeet ceremony for their close family members as well as friends at a luxury hotel here in Sawai Madhopur on Wednesday.

The three-day wedding festivities of the couple began on Tuesday with a mehendi ceremony held at the posh Six Senses Fort Barwara, a Fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan.

Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, are tying the knot after dating for more than a year.

According to sources, the festivities on day two would also be a private affair. ''Just like the wedding, the haldi and sangeet are also going to be a private and intimate affair with their closest family and immediate inner circle of friends. ''Their friends who will be attending the wedding have known the couple since they were teenagers,'' sources said.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding have been closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif's frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of "Dhoom 3" and "Thugs of Hindostan" fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

As per the sources, it was a conscious decision to limit the number of guests due to the coronavirus pandemic. ''Given the Covid situation right now, the couple wants to limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved. Having said that, the couple is looking forward to celebrating with their industry friends at a later date and they will be planning a reception with them sometime soon,'' the sources added.

For the mehendi ceremony, nearly 20 kg of ''organic mehendi'' powder was supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan's Pali district. Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones were also sent for the couple's wedding. Sojat is famous for mehendi cultivation.

On Tuesday, the luxurious property-- guarded by private security personnel and bouncers-- was lit up in bright yellow lights for the wedding celebrations.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the hotel. While both the gates of the hotel are being guarded by private security personnel, local policemen are also seen deployed in the area.

The big fat wedding of B-town has naturally sparked interest in media, with various stories being speculated about the three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights for huge amounts.

