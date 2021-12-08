Left Menu

Apple gives season three order for 'Truth Be Told'

Apple has renewed Octavia Spencer-starrer drama series ''Truth Be Told'' for a third season.

In a press release, Apple announced Maisha Closson will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the third season.

Series creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman, who served as showrunner on the show’s first two seasons, remains onboard as an executive producer.

Based on the novel ''Are You Sleeping'' by Kathleen Barber, ''Truth Be Told'' features Spencer as true crime podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice.

''I am excited that the Poppy Scoville journey will continue to unfold on Apple TV+. And, I’m just thrilled to welcome Maisha Closson as our new showrunner and executive producer. Can't wait to show you all what we have in store for you,'' Tramble Spellman said.

The show's second season, which also featured Kate Hudson, premiered on Apple TV+ on August 20.

It is produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

