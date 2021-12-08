Left Menu

Ashley Graham shares 'couple of crazy' pregnancy moments

Ashley Graham, who is expecting twin boys with her husband Justin Ervin, is documenting her pregnancy journey on social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:03 IST
Ashley Graham shares 'couple of crazy' pregnancy moments
Ashley Graham (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ashley Graham, who is expecting twin boys with her husband Justin Ervin, is documenting her pregnancy journey on social media. The model posted a collection of images to her Instagram on Wednesday -- with the first showing her leaning back in the arms of husband Justin Ervin while a friend supported her hips with a scarf.

According to People magazine, Graham is currently expecting twin boys with Ervin, after welcoming son Isaac Menelik Giovanni last year. "Couple of crazy things in my camera roll," Graham captioned the post, which also included a closeup of her pregnant belly with glass suction cups during a cupping session.

Other images saw little Isaac playing with a toy truck, along with pictures of Graham's baby bump and legs. Recently, Graham clapped back at an Instagram user who said that her pregnancy stretch marks could have an effect on her modelling career.

After Graham posted a video to Instagram of herself modelling with her stretch marks visible, the social media user commented, "I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career." Graham reposted the user's comment to her Instagram Stories along with the reply, "Gosh - hope I still have a career with my stretch marks."

Graham and Ervin announced in July that they're expecting, a year-and-a-half after they welcomed their first child. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021