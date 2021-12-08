Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding card goes viral

Ahead of their nuptial ceremony, a picture of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding card has gone viral on social media. The wedding festivities of the star couple have already begun in Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Ahead of their wedding that is happening on December 9, a picture of the wedding card that was sent to the couple's 120 guests has been doing rounds on the internet since Wednesday afternoon. The beautiful pastel colour wedding card shared by a fan account on Instagram, is gorgeously done up in white and gold. It has floral borders with Vicky and Katrina's names printed in gold in the centre.

As per reports, the couple did their mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and are looking forward to a grand, Punjabi style sangeet night today. Last night, the luxury wedding venue had lit up in red and yellow colours for the grand celebration. Many reports suggest that Katrina's mehendi was done by popular Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who had previously done bridal mehendi for several popular celebrities including Deepika Padukone.

Popular singers Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, and Toshi Sabri, DJ Chetas, Gurdas Maan, 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya, 'Baar Baar Dekho' director Nitya Mehra, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari, Radhika Madan were all spotted at Jaipur airport. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah also flew to Jaipur yesterday for the wedding functions.

Katrina and Vicky, fondly called by fans as VicKat, were spotted flying out of Mumbai on Monday for their destination wedding. (ANI)

