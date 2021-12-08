Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding card goes viral

Ahead of their nuptial ceremony, a picture of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding card has gone viral on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:04 IST
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding card goes viral
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding card goes viral (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of their nuptial ceremony, a picture of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding card has gone viral on social media. The wedding festivities of the star couple have already begun in Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Ahead of their wedding that is happening on December 9, a picture of the wedding card that was sent to the couple's 120 guests has been doing rounds on the internet since Wednesday afternoon. The beautiful pastel colour wedding card shared by a fan account on Instagram, is gorgeously done up in white and gold. It has floral borders with Vicky and Katrina's names printed in gold in the centre.

As per reports, the couple did their mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and are looking forward to a grand, Punjabi style sangeet night today. Last night, the luxury wedding venue had lit up in red and yellow colours for the grand celebration. Many reports suggest that Katrina's mehendi was done by popular Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who had previously done bridal mehendi for several popular celebrities including Deepika Padukone.

Popular singers Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, and Toshi Sabri, DJ Chetas, Gurdas Maan, 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya, 'Baar Baar Dekho' director Nitya Mehra, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari, Radhika Madan were all spotted at Jaipur airport. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah also flew to Jaipur yesterday for the wedding functions.

Katrina and Vicky, fondly called by fans as VicKat, were spotted flying out of Mumbai on Monday for their destination wedding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021