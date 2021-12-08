Left Menu

Actor Sushmita Sen has cut her hair short.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:57 IST
Sushmita Sen gets a new haircut
Sushmita Sen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sushmita Sen has cut her hair short. On Wednesday, Sushmita went live on Instagram with her daughters Renee and Alisah to talk about her upcoming show 'Aarya 2'. More than her conversation, her new haircut garnered netizens' attention.

Reacting to her bob haircut, a fan commented, "Woah. You look so hot." "Nice haircut," another one wrote.

"This haircut suits you," a social media user commented. During Instagram Live, she thanked people for showering love upon the trailer of 'Aarya 2'.

'Aarya 2' is created by Ram Madhvani. It will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

