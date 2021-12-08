Cine personalities condole General Rawat's death in helicopter crash

Actors Anupam Kher, Urmila Matondkar, Kamal Haasan and other film personalities took to Twitter on Wednesday to condole the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat's death in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

Actor-politician Urmila Motondkar wrote, ''RIP General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 others... Deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti.'' Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan shared a photo of Rawat and offered his condolences. ''We express our deepest condolences Folded hands,'' he said in a tweet. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit termed the tragedy as unfortunate.

''My heartfelt condolences for the fellow passengers of #BipinRawat . It was an unfortunate tragedy for the family of soldiers and the Rawat family as his wife too lost her life in this tragic accident. Om Shanti!,'' he wrote.

Film producer Manish Mundra, who backed films such as the National Award-winning ''Newton'' and ''Masaan, wrote, ''Om Shanti.'' Expressing his grief, Veteran actor Anupam Kher said he is deeply saddened to hear the passing away of Rawat and other military officers.

''Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of CDS #GenBipinRawat, his wife and 11 more military officers. Had the good fortune of meeting #generalRawat many times. He had amazing audacity and unfathomable love for the country. Shaking hands with him, “Jai Hind” would come out naturally from the heart and tongue!.” Actor Vikrant Massey tweeted, ''Extremely saddened on hearing about the unfortunate death of CDS Shri Bipin Rawat and 12 others in Coonoor. Prayers and deepest condolences to the bereaved families.'' PTI KKP BK BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)