Left Menu

Esha Gupta shares experience working with Suniel Shetty in 'Invisible Woman'

Esha Gupta is all praises for veteran actor and her 'Invisible Woman' co-star Suniel Shetty.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:47 IST
Esha Gupta shares experience working with Suniel Shetty in 'Invisible Woman'
Esha Gupta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Esha Gupta is all praises for veteran actor and her 'Invisible Woman' co-star Suniel Shetty. "Everyday on the set is like new learning. He is an encyclopaedia of stories, knowledge, and tricks. His approach to the character and the scene is so fresh that I can't help but pick up on his ways and learn silently. The good thing about having someone like him around is that he includes you in the process of filmmaking. Your technical knowledge widens. He is simultaneously focussing on everything - sound, camera angle, bringing the best to the table," she said.

'Invisible Woman is helmed by director Rajesh M. It is touted as an action thriller. Also, with this show, Suniel is making his OTT debut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021