Lata Mangeshkar, Kamal Haasan and other celebs condole General Rawat's death in helicopter crash

Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, actor Kangana Ranaut, Kamal Haasan and other cine personalities took to Twitter on Wednesday to mourn the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat's death in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and and 11 other armed forces personnel died on Wednesday after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said.

The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington, it said. Sharing a heartfelt note on Twitter in Hindi, Mangeshkar said the news of General Rawat and the death of 11 other army officers is extremely painful. ''The news of the death of CDS General Bipin Rawatji, his wife and 11 other Army officers in the helicopter crash is extremely painful. This has caused great loss to our country. I offer tearful tributes to these brave sons of Mother India. I share in the grief of his family,'' the singer wrote.

South superstar Kamal Haasan shared a photo of Rawat and offered his condolences. ''We express our deepest condolences Folded hands,'' he said in a tweet. Actor Lara Dutta said, ''Prayers for the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and for the families of the other 11 persons who lost their lives today in the helicopter crash in Conoor. A sad day for the Armed Forces. May their souls.'' National-award winning actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to mourn the demise of General Rawat and called it as the most horrible news. ''Most horrible news of the year. The demise of SH. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to General Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti. Jai Hind,'' she said.

Actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted, ''Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Gen #BipinRawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Sir, we salute you for 4 decades of selfless service to our motherland. I join our nation in mourning the loss of one of India’s finest soldiers.'' Actor Kunal Kapoor too called the passing away of General Rawat as a tragic loss. ''Such a tragic loss for the whole nation. Strength and prayers to all the families. Om Shanti Folded hands,'' he said, in a comment to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The official Twitter handle of Producers Guild of India expressed anguish at the tragic loss. ''We express our deep anguish at the tragic loss of the lives of our Chief of Defence Services Gen. Bipin Rawat and all the others who passed away in the unfortunate accident today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,'' the tweet read.

Actors Anupam Kher, Urmila Matondkar and other film personalities took to Twitter on Wednesday to condole the Actor-politician Urmila Motondkar wrote, ''RIP General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 others... Deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti.'' Filmmaker Ashok Pandit termed the tragedy as unfortunate.

''My heartfelt condolences for the fellow passengers of #BipinRawat . It was an unfortunate tragedy for the family of soldiers and the Rawat family as his wife too lost her life in this tragic accident. Om Shanti!,'' he wrote.

Film producer Manish Mundra, who backed films such as the National Award-winning ''Newton'' and ''Masaan, wrote, ''Om Shanti.'' Expressing his grief, Veteran actor Anupam Kher said he is deeply saddened to hear the passing away of Rawat and other military officers.

''Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of CDS #GenBipinRawat, his wife and 11 more military officers. Had the good fortune of meeting #generalRawat many times. He had amazing audacity and unfathomable love for the country. Shaking hands with him, “Jai Hind” would come out naturally from the heart and tongue!.” Actor Vikrant Massey tweeted, ''Extremely saddened on hearing about the unfortunate death of CDS Shri Bipin Rawat and 12 others in Coonoor. Prayers and deepest condolences to the bereaved families.'' South star Prithviraj wrote, ''Rest in peace sir! Prayers and condolences to the families of all those we lost. #BipinRawat #ChiefOfDefenceStaff,'' Actor Anil Kapoor said the news of General Rawat's deatj is shocking. ''A shocking & devastating loss. Sending our heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families. I am honoured to have met Gen Bipin Rawat. Om Sadgati,'' he said in a tweet.

''We lost a brave soldier, a patriot and an inspiration today. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the helicopter crash.. #BipinRawat,'' actor Nikitin Dheer said.

