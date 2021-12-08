Left Menu

Pandemic has decluttered a lot for me: Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor has decided to focus on work, life, love, and travel.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:04 IST
Pandemic has decluttered a lot for me: Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Arjun Kapoor has decided to focus on work, life, love, and travel. On Wednesday, Arjun took to Instagram and opened up about what he learned from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic has decluttered a lot for me. Focussing on the things that are most important - work, life, love, travel - let's prioritise our heart and not our head," he wrote. Alongside the note, Arjun shared a video featuring his and his girlfriend Malaika Arora's candid moments from their recent trip to Maldives.

Meanwhile, Arjun is working on 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021