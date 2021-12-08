Left Menu

Farah Khan, Karan Johar celebrate 20 years of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Bollywood's cult classic 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', has completed 20 years on the horizon of Indian cinema. Celebrating the milestone, director Karan Johar and choreographer Farah Khan paid a musical tribute to the film on social media.

Bollywood's cult classic 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', has completed 20 years on the horizon of Indian cinema. Celebrating the milestone, director Karan Johar and choreographer Farah Khan paid a musical tribute to the film on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a hilarious reel video featuring herself and KJo dancing on the film's most popular song 'Bole Chudiyan' which originally was picturized on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Epic reel for 20 yrs of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g .. @karanjohar so good to know we still as mad as ever.. maybe more." The 2001 movie, produced under the Yash Raj banner, was helmed and written by Karan Johar. It boasts of an ensemble star cast, including BigB, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji appearing in a cameo.

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' tells the story of a family, which faces troubles due to misunderstanding over their adopted son's (Shah Rukh Khan ) marriage to a girl (Kajol) belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them. The movie was a blockbuster hit along with the songs making a lasting mark among the audience. This movie also marked the first collaboration of Karan with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

