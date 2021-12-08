Instagram CEO urges industry body on best practices for kids online

Instagram head Adam Mosseri will call on Wednesday for an industry body to determine best practices to help keep young people safe online.

Mosseri, who heads Instagram which is part of Facebook parent Meta, said in written testimony before a Senate panel the industry body should address "how to verify age, how to design age-appropriate experiences, and how to build parental controls." He added companies like Instagram "should have to adhere to these standards to earn some of our Section 230 protections."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)