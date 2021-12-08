UK PM Johnson aide resigns over lockdown party comments
An adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has quit after a video surfaced of her laughing and joking about a party in Downing Street during a Christmas COVID-19 lockdown last year, the political editor of the Times reported.
Allegra Stratton, who was most recently Johnson's COP26 spokeswoman, was his press secretary at the time the video was recorded in December 2020.
"I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days and offer my profound apologies to all of you for them," Stratton was quoted by the Times as saying in a statement. "This afternoon I have offered my resignation to (the) Prime Minister."
