Piramal Realty ropes in Farhan Akhtar as brand ambassador

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, has roped in film actor and director Farhan Akhtar as its new brand ambassador. Akhtar has joined Rahul Dravid to be the face for Piramal Realty's portfolio of projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a company statement said. “Farhan embodies the authenticity and drive for excellence that aligns with our values. His unique personality resonates with our ethos, which makes him a perfect fit for us'' Piramal Realty Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Sawhney said. The company will start a new campaign through a 360-degree marketing approach covering outdoor, social media, print, digital, and physical avenues of promotion to enhance the association between Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Dravid and Piramal Realty.

