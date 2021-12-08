Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses of Sharmila Tagore's birthday party

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 77th birthday on Wednesday with her daughter Soha Ali Khan and grandchildren Ibrahim Ali Khan and Inaaya. Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures from the birthday celebration at The Pataudi Palace. The pictures also feature Ibrahim Ali Khan trying his hand at caramelizing creme brulee under the guidance of a chef.

There was also a picture in which Ibrahim was seen bonding with Inaaya at the Pataudi Palace. The snap sees Ibrahim carrying Inaaya in his arms. The post also contained a picture of Sharmila Tagore cutting a chocolate cake while Inaaya reached out to plant a kiss on her cheek. In another snap, the brood could be seen flashing their brightest smiles as they all posed for a happy picture for the camera.

Sharing the pictures Soha wrote, "Birthdays with family missed you @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu @saraalikhan95 @kareenakapoorkhan and all the others who aren't on social media - yet!!" she captioned the pictures. Earlier in the day, the veteran actor received wishes from several family members including granddaughter Sara Ali Khan, and daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)