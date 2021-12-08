Left Menu

Maha police officer caught accepting Rs 7 lakh bribe

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:24 IST
Maha police officer caught accepting Rs 7 lakh bribe
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Police Inspector (API) was caught here in Maharashtra while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh from an aide of an accused in a criminal case who had sought the cop's help in securing bail, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday.

The API, Anil Ghugal, attached to the Yavatmal police, allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the accused person, who has a criminal case registered against him, to help him get bail, the ACB said in a release.

The 52-year-old police officer later agreed to accept Rs 7 lakh for helping the accused, the release said.

The ACB's Yavatmal unit laid a trap on Tuesday and caught one Vishal Makde, who was accepting Rs 7 lakh at a mobile shop on behalf of Ghugal, from another person (aide of the man facing criminal case), the release said.

The anti-graft agency has started the process to registering an offence against the API and two more persons - Makde and Vidhut Vasani - it said.

The release did not disclose the role of Vasani in the bribery case. PTI COR CLS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021