Maha police officer caught accepting Rs 7 lakh bribe

An Assistant Police Inspector (API) was caught here in Maharashtra while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh from an aide of an accused in a criminal case who had sought the cop's help in securing bail, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday.

The API, Anil Ghugal, attached to the Yavatmal police, allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the accused person, who has a criminal case registered against him, to help him get bail, the ACB said in a release.

The 52-year-old police officer later agreed to accept Rs 7 lakh for helping the accused, the release said.

The ACB's Yavatmal unit laid a trap on Tuesday and caught one Vishal Makde, who was accepting Rs 7 lakh at a mobile shop on behalf of Ghugal, from another person (aide of the man facing criminal case), the release said.

The anti-graft agency has started the process to registering an offence against the API and two more persons - Makde and Vidhut Vasani - it said.

The release did not disclose the role of Vasani in the bribery case. PTI COR CLS RSY RSY

