The list, compiled by the U.S. Captioning Company and commissioned by language-learning platform Babbel, is based on a poll of captioning professionals. Quebec unlocks world's only maple syrup strategic reserve to keep pancake lovers happy Maple syrup producers in the Canadian province of Quebec are releasing more than half of the world's only strategic reserve of the sweet topping to keep up with soaring demand - avoiding a sticky situation for pancake lovers.

Updated: 09-12-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tennis-'Tsitsipas' twists tongues to land on mispronounced words list

Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the headline acts in tennis but, for some, simply saying his name is a challenge and he landed on a list of the most mispronounced words of 2021 on Tuesday. The list, compiled by the U.S. Captioning Company and commissioned by language-learning platform Babbel, is based on a poll of captioning professionals.

Quebec unlocks world's only maple syrup strategic reserve to keep pancake lovers happy

Maple syrup producers in the Canadian province of Quebec are releasing more than half of the world's only strategic reserve of the sweet topping to keep up with soaring demand - avoiding a sticky situation for pancake lovers. Sales of maple syrup have climbed since the pandemic spread last year and led to more people eating at home, according to Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP), a group that manages the reserve.

