High security at Six Senses Fort Barwara on Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding day

Bollywood's secret couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot today at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-12-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 12:08 IST
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's secret couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot today at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. With wedding preparations going on inside the luxurious property, security personnel and police officers were seen posted outside the entrance of the fort, along with barricading.

Around eight security personnel in black uniforms and two police officers were seen guarding, what seems to be the main entrance of the wedding venue. Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, celebrated their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies along with their friends and family on December 7 and 8.

Many reports suggest that Katrina's mehendi was done by popular Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who had previously done bridal mehendi for several celebrities including Deepika Padukone. Several celebrity guests have arrived in Jaipur to join the wedding festivities. These include 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya, filmmaker Kabir Khan, 'Baar Baar Dekho' director Nitya Mehra, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari and veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan.

Popular singers Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, and Toshi Sabri, on Wednesday, were spotted at Jaipur airport. They were likely to have performed at VicKat's Punjabi style sangeet last night. (ANI)

