Katrina Kaif's old bridal pictures from films go viral amid her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Ahead of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan, netizens have flooded social media with old bridal pictures of Katrina from various films and commercials.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-12-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 15:11 IST
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan, netizens have flooded social media with old bridal pictures of Katrina from various films and commercials. Katrina's picture in a green saree went viral recently and many fans thought it was from her mehendi ceremony. However, the photo belongs to a still from a jewellery commercial.

Another picture that went viral is Katrina's special entry scene from 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' in which she comes to her wedding, dancing and riding a horse. Katrina's mehendi picture with Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda has also gone viral. This picture belongs to her film 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye' with co-stars Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

Along with these, VicKat fans are gushing over all the videos and pictures in which the two can be seen together, be it on award functions or interviews. Pictures and video clips have been circulating of an awards night in 2019 in which VicKat shook a leg together onstage on Katrina's popular song 'Chikni Chameli'.

Another clip that is in wide circulation is from a long talk show in 2019, featuring the soon-to-be-married couple exchanging their thoughts on films, fears and fame. Some fans have also photoshopped wedding pictures of the two posing together.

Fans will have to satiate their interests with these pictures since the couple has maintained high privacy for their real wedding festivity pictures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

