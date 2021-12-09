UK Prime Minister Johnson's wife gives birth to baby girl

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a baby girl.

Johnson's office says a healthy baby, the couple's second child together, was born in a London hospital early Thursday.

The baby is a sister for Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

Johnson has at least five other children from previous relationships.

