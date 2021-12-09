Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif get married - or so leaked pictures suggest

Left Menu

It was D-Day for Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. But by the end of day on Thursday, the media posted outside the heavily guarded luxury resort in Sawai Madhopur or the couples many fans couldnt be sure did the couple indeed get married

It was D-Day for Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. But by the end of day on Thursday, the media posted outside the heavily guarded luxury resort in Sawai Madhopur or the couple's many fans couldn't be sure– did the couple indeed get married? The only clue from the high-end Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel from which the media and curious lookers-on were kept at a safe distance, were three grainy pictures of the couple.

As journalists tasked with covering the celeb wedding and fans alike scoured social media platforms, the pictures leaked online showed the bride in a red lehnga and a groom in an ivory sherwani wearing garlands. The speculation, and indeed the assumption, was that it was Katrina and Vicky.

The other pictures that leaked from the wedding showed guests hanging out in the balcony of the heritage property.

The wedding rituals, according to reports circulating online, got over around 5.30 PM at the posh Six Senses Fort Barwara, a Fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan and about 120kms from Jaipur.

Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, have been dating for more than a year without much details available to the media, much like their high profile wedding.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding have been closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of “Dhoom 3” and “Thugs of Hindostan” fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

The big fat wedding of B-town was constantly in news, sparking media attention and even memes around the couple's three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights and streaming rights for huge amounts.

