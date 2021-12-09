Left Menu

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal look resplendent in royal attires for wedding day

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's intimate destination wedding has left fans wanting more, and recent reports say the two looked celestial in Sabyasachi ensembles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:06 IST
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal look resplendent in royal attires for wedding day
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's intimate destination wedding has left fans wanting more, and recent reports say the two looked celestial in Sabyasachi ensembles. Clad in royalty inspired wedding attires, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were all smiles as they made their first appearance post their nuptial rites, as per sources.

Several pictures have also gone viral on the internet by the fan pages in which the couple could be seen beaming in gorgeous attires they wore for their intimate wedding ceremony that was held on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan. According to close sources, Katrina's look was inspired by Rani Padmavati. She wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga whose border was adorned with broad golden gota. She chose for a royal Rajputana style jewellery inclusive of an elegant Rani Haar, mattha patti, huge nath, heavy earrings and Punjabi style kalira. She also tied her hair in a bun adorned by traditional floral gajra.

Speaking of the groom, Vicky complemented his bride by wearing a gold Achkan, a sherwani, Jodhpuri Juttis, a traditional turban adorned with heavy kalgi, and a pearl-green necklace. As per close sources, the couple has taken the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.

The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8. Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.

The couple will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021