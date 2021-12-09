Chopper crash: Wing commander Prithvi Chauhan's father recalls journey

As soon as the news about Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan’s death broke, relatives and neighbours rushed to console the bereaved family at their home in Saran Nagar in Dayal Bagh here.

Chauhan (42) was killed along with several others, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. His family had migrated to Agra from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh in 2006 and his father Surendra Singh (74) set up a bakery here. His father told PTI, ''We received information about our son's untimely death through news channels. However, we did not receive an official confirmation either from the Air Force officials or the Agra administration on Wednesday.'' He said his eldest daughter, who stays in Mumbai, followed the news and tried to contact Chauhan over the phone.

''However, she said his phone was switched off. She then called his wife Kamini, who had accepted the tragic news by then,'' a teary-eyed Surendra Singh said. He said Chauhan was cooperative and well-mannered and the youngest among five siblings.

''He used to talk about our well-being. After 31 years, he had celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his three sisters last time. His eldest sister, however, couldn't make it as she lives in Mumbai,'' Surendra Singh recalled.

Chauhan was to arrive home in January, according to his father.

''I last spoke to him some three-four days ago. His mother has some problems with her vision. So, he had fixed an appointment at the military hospital,'' he said.

According to his parents, Chauhan studied at the Sainik School in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa and got selected for the National Defence Academy.

He joined the Indian Air Force in Hyderabad in 2000 and was currently posted at the IAF station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He got married Kamini in 2007 and the couple have a daughter Aaradhya (12) and son Aviraj (7).

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited Chauhan’s residence here and offered condolences to the family.

Asked by reporters if there was a conspiracy behind the crash, Maurya said, “Investigation is going on in this regard but if there is any conspiracy, then what do you think the Indian Army will forgive (the perpetrators)''.

