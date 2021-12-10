Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-'Tsitsipas' twists tongues to land on mispronounced words list

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-'Tsitsipas' twists tongues to land on mispronounced words list
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tennis-'Tsitsipas' twists tongues to land on mispronounced words list

Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the headline acts in tennis but, for some, simply saying his name is a challenge and he landed on a list of the most mispronounced words of 2021 on Tuesday. The list, compiled by the U.S. Captioning Company and commissioned by language-learning platform Babbel, is based on a poll of captioning professionals.

