Odd News Roundup: Tennis-'Tsitsipas' twists tongues to land on mispronounced words list
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the headline acts in tennis but, for some, simply saying his name is a challenge and he landed on a list of the most mispronounced words of 2021 on Tuesday. The list, compiled by the U.S. Captioning Company and commissioned by language-learning platform Babbel, is based on a poll of captioning professionals.
