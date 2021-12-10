Sunny Deol sends best wishes to son Karan on day of release of his second film

As his son Karan Deol's second film 'Velle' released today in theatres, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to send best wishes to him. "All the best my son. #son," Sunny wrote.

He also shared a photograph with Karan. Speaking about 'Velle', the comedy-drama is directed by Deven Munjal. It also stars Karan's uncle and versatile actor Abhay Deol.

Prior to 'Velle', Karan starred in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', which marked his Bollywood debut in 2019. (ANI)

