The devar-bhabhi relationship is truly one of a kind, and now we all can't wait to see how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal bond with each other.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-12-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 08:32 IST
Here's how Sunny Kaushal weclomed his 'parjai ji' Katrina Kaif to family
Sunny Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The devar-bhabhi relationship is truly one of a kind, and now we all can't wait to see how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal bond with each other. Hours after Katrina officially became Mrs Kaushal, Sunny took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt post for his "parjai ji."

"Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09," he posted. Alongside the welcome note, Sunny shared an adorable picture of Katrina and Vicky from their wedding day. In the image, the couple can be seen taking pheras.

They exchanged their wedding vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

