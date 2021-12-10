IVM Podcasts Brings Listeners Five New Shows

Think Fast | Raw and Organic | War and Warriors | Ikka Dukka Economy | Probation Se Promotion Tak Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India IVM Podcasts, India’s premier podcast network, doesn’t seem to be slowing down as the year comes to an end as it drops five new shows this November. With a wide selection of shows across several genres, the network is pushing out a number of productions across personal finance, economics, history, business and wellness.

‘Raw and Organic’ with strength and fitness coach Kunal Rajput aka @subtlestrength on Instagram will feature fun and enriching conversations on mental and physical well-being, holistic wellness, fitness goals and tips. ‘Thinkfast’ hosted by Varun Duggirala, Co-Founder and Content Chief, The Glitch and SuchitaSalwan, CEO and Founder, Little Black Book has been conceptualised to discuss the latest trends in the world. The show covers everything from the latest trending cryptocurrencies to the way content consumption habits are changing, and from the latest updates and rumours in the start-up world to the latest reel that got viral.

‘War and Warriors’ is a war history show narrated by Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam, that focuses on some of the fiercest battles that men and women at the borders have braved through. Mr. Subramaniam is also the author of the book ‘India's Wars: A Military History, 1947-1971’ and writes extensively in the public domain about India’s war history.

Business journalist Abhinav Trivedi will now host two shows on the IVM Podcasts network. Probation Se Promotion Tak aims to motivate and inspire the listener with the help of stories of successful people who might have faced failures early on. A welcome change especially at a time when the world is recovering from post-pandemic gloom and doom. Trivedi will also host Ikka Dukka Economy, a podcast about de-jargonising complex global and national economic subjects and relating them to pockets, salaries, lifestyle and expenses.

Amit Doshi, Founder, IVM Podcasts said, “It’s definitely been a busy couple of months for us and we’re confident that a lot of people will like what they hear especially considering the great calibre of hosts across these shows. It’s been a great year for us so far and we hope to bring a ton of super productions in 2022.” All episodes are available on the IVM Podcasts website, app and across preferred audio platforms.

About IVM Podcasts IVM Podcasts, founded in 2015, is India's premiere podcast network that aims to serve listeners with a wide portfolio of audio content across genres. The network produces, distributes and monetizes talk and narrative based audio content across genres from comedy and politics to advertising and business.

In 2020, Pratilipi and IVM Podcasts came together to create a sustainable and scalable model for the podcasting industry in India. IVM Podcasts will continue to create content under the Pratilipi banner, with an even larger and more diverse portfolio of podcasts across genres.

