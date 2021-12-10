Left Menu

Live-action series 'Cowboy Bebop' cancelled at Netflix

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-12-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 10:53 IST
Streaming service Netflix has pulled the plug on live-action series ''Cowboy Bebop''.

The cancellation comes after the show's first season premiered on the streamer's platform on November 19 to mixed reviews, reported Variety.

The 10-episode show was an official adaptation of popular Japanese science fiction anime of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was described as ''the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a ragtag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals,'' working from their spaceship, Bebop.

''Cowboy Bebop'' featured John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine.

The series also starred Elena Satine as Julia and Alex Hassell as Vicious.

Andre Nemec served as the showrunner and he also executive produced it alongside Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum, Scott Rosenberg, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki, Masayuki Ozaki, Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost.

Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe was a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returned for the live-action adaptation.

