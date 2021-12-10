Left Menu

Katrina Kaif pays homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots with her Sabyasachi bridal lehenga

Who would have ever thought that the storyline of Katrina Kaif's 'Namastey London' film would be a true depiction of 'reel turning into real'?

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-12-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 11:18 IST
Katrina Kaif pays homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots with her Sabyasachi bridal lehenga
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Who would have ever thought that the storyline of Katrina Kaif's 'Namastey London' film would be a true depiction of 'reel turning into real'? In 'Namastey London', Akshay Kumar essayed the role of a Punjabi lad and Katrina played the English girl. And now on December 9, Katrina, who was born in Hong Kong to Christian mother Suzanne Turquotte and Muslim father Mohammed Kaif, officially became a part of the Punjabi family by tying the knot with none other than 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star Vicky Kaushal.

As a mark of respect to her groom's Punjabi roots, Katrina gave her wedding veil a customised touch. Isn't it absolutely lovely? According to the official Instagram page of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's brand, Katrina's veil was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

Also, the red lehenga worn by Katrina was made of "handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet." Katrina paired the traditional attire with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand-strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

After reading about Katrina's gesture to honour Vicky's Punjabi roots, fans flooded social media with heartfelt messages. "So thoughtful. She is a sweetheart," a social media user commented.

"Awww....Katrina -- our new Punjabi bride," another one wrote. Speaking about Vicky's outfit, he also chose to wear a Sabyasachi outfit for the big day. He wore an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. He teamed up his outfit with a shawl.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

