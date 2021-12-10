Left Menu

Gold ornaments worth Rs 3 cr donated to Tirupati temple

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 10-12-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:16 IST
Gold ornaments worth Rs 3 cr donated to Tirupati temple
  • Country:
  • India

A princely offering of a set of gem-studded golden gloves to adorn the divine palms of presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara at the ancient hill shrine in Tirumala here was on Friday made by a devotee as a fulfillment of his vow.

The devotee, a jeweller hailing from this temple city, along with family members, handed over the offering called 'Kati-Hastham' and 'Varada-Hastham' to A Venkata Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that govern the cash-rich shrine, a temple official told PTI.

The golden ornaments weighing around 5.3 kg and valued at Rs 3 crore would adorn the main deity of Lord Venkateswara at the inner sanctum of the over two millennia old hill shrine, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021