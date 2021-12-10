Left Menu

Shell shareholders vote for move to Britain -preliminary results

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-12-2021 16:19 IST
Shell shareholders vote for move to Britain -preliminary results
In a preliminary result, Royal Dutch Shell shareholders on Friday voted in favour of a plan to move the company's headquarters and its tax home to Britain.

Chairman Andrew Mackenzie announced the preliminary results, with 57.9% of outstanding shares cast and more than 99% in support of the plan. The final tally will be released later.

