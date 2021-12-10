Left Menu

Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie join cast of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan is adding more star power to his upcoming World War II epic 'Oppenheimer', a film about the development of the atomic bomb.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 16:40 IST
Christopher Nolan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan is adding more star power to his upcoming World War II epic 'Oppenheimer', a film about the development of the atomic bomb. As per Variety, Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and 'Uncut Gems' director Benny Safdie have joined the cast that already includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

The upcoming Universal project is a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. Nolan's film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Murphy will star as Oppenheimer, with Malek playing a scientist, Pugh appearing as Jean Tatlock, a Communist Party member who has a love affair with Oppenheimer, and Safdie starring as Edward Teller, a physicist involved in the Manhattan Project.

Malek recently starred as the villain in the James Bond sequel 'No Time to Die', Pugh picked up the baton from Scarlett Johansson in Marvel's 'Black Widow', and Safdie had a supporting role in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza'. Universal Pictures is distributing 'Oppenheimer', which the studio describes as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

Nolan wrote the script and is directing, while his creative partner and wife, Emma Thomas, is producing with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. This is Nolan's latest film since the release of 'Tenet' last year. Production on the upcoming project will begin in early 2022. 'Oppenheimer' is expected to debut in theatres on July 21, 2023. (ANI)

