SS Rajamouli opens up about audience's expectation from 'RRR' after 'Baahubali' success

'Baahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli is all set to come up with the new film 'RRR', which features a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 16:43 IST
SS Rajamouli. Image Credit: ANI
'Baahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli is all set to come up with the new film 'RRR', which features a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan. A day ago, he unveiled the film's trailer that has left everyone impressed.

On seeing the huge excitement and anticipation of the audiences from 'RRR', Rajamouli opened up on his craft in the film, said, "Obviously a lot of people will be expecting the same kind of film after Baahubali. We can't keep bringing the same film again and again. But the trick is, if you look deeply, they're not looking for another Baahubali. They're waiting for the kind of experience they had in the film. The kind of emotion they felt in the film. That's what they want. But, they can't tell you that. They don't have that much of analysation to tell you that. So, they simply say we need another Baahubali. But what they actually want is the same kind of emotions and highs they got in the film." He added, "I'm aware of the kind of anticipation the people have. I will be focusing more on the story, the character, the relationship between the characters, and the emotional highs that we get when we watch the characters. The previous assets including posters, songs and trailers will help us bring the audiences to the theatre. The moment they come into the theatre and watch 2-3 minutes of the film, they'll know what the film is."

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory. 'RRR' will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

