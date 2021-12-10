Dr. Jyotsana & Sharmistha Das won Mrs India International Queen 2021

Mrs India International Queen assists married women in establishing their own identity and demonstrating their exceptional abilities and capabilities to the rest of the world December 10: Mrs India International Queen (MIIQ) 2021, one of India's biggest and best beauty pageant, had its grand finale at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi on November 7, 8, and 9. The winners of the beauty pageant were announced on the brand's official Facebook page. Dr. Jyotsana Chadha(PT) of Gurugram is the winner of Mrs India International Queen 2021, who got INR 1 lakh in prize money. Mrs. Shipra Sharma of the United Kingdom was crowned Mrs India International Queen 2021 1st Runner Up and received an INR 50000 prize money, while Major Poonam Sharma of Jammu was crowned Mrs India International Queen 2021 2nd Runner Up and received an INR 25000 prize money. Classic Mrs India International Queen Winners The other winners included were of the Classic category, Mrs. Sharmistha Das Dey from Delhi won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2021 with the prize money of INR 1 Lakh. Mrs. Ruchika Kanoi from Chennai won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2021 1st Runner Up with INR 50000 prize money, and the Mrs. Shashi Bala from Canada won Mrs India International Queen 2021 2nd Runner Up with INR 25000 as the prize money. Judges for the night The grand pageant was judged by Mr. Rohit Khandelwal- Mr. World 2016, Miss Adline Castelino- Miss Universe 2020- 3rd Runner Up, Mrs. Ankita Saroha- Director of Mrs India International Queen, Mrs. Manju Upadhyay- Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2020, Mrs. Amrit Kaur- Classic Mrs India International Queen 2020 2nd Runner Up, Mrs. Pooja Gangyan- Mrs India International Queen 2020 1st Runner Up, Dr. Nita Hazarika- Mrs India International Queen 2020 2nd Runner Up, Mrs. Sonali Sherry- Celebrity Makeup Artist, and Mr. Tarun Choudhary- Director of Shiv Med Private Limited. Subtitle category winners The event also witnessed a lot of subtitle winners that included Mrs India Renaissance won by Mrs. Pravesh Rawat, Mrs India Courageous won by Mrs. Supriya, Mrs India Alluring won by Mrs. Dulali Podder Roy, Mrs India Shining Star won by Mrs. Indushri Haridas, Mrs India Amicable won by Mrs. Suvarna Priya, Mrs India Inspiring won by Mrs. Moushumi Maity, Mrs India Graceful won by Mrs. Shashi Bala, Mrs India Compassionate won by Mrs. Nabamita Seal, Mrs India Stylish won by Mrs. Jyoti Pawar, Mrs India Idealistic won by Mrs. Sujata Raviraj, Mrs India Fashion Icon won by Mrs. Ruchika Kanoi, Mrs India Most Impressive won by Mrs. Sapna Yadav, and Mrs India Sensational won by Major Dr. Anjali Rani. There were other titles that were also accorded which included Mrs India Spectacular won by Mrs. Sumana Mukherjee, Mrs India Tenacious won by Dr.Darshna Patel, Mrs India Talented won by Mrs. Pamela Das, Mrs India Glowing Skin won by Dr. Priyanka Tambe, Mrs India Dazzling won by Mrs. Kavitha Mathad, Mrs India Elegant won by Mrs. Ruma Sarkar, Mrs India Dynamic won by Mrs. Madhuri Bisht, Mrs India Beguiling won by Mrs. Deepti Gupta, Mrs India Fascinating won by Mrs. Neelima Jannappagari, Mrs India Valorous won by Dr. Apeksha Singh, Mrs India Adorable won by Mrs. Manveshwari, Mrs India Ravishing won by Mrs. Aggrata Shah, Mrs India Glamorous won by Mrs. Bhawna Dhanesha, Mrs India Brilliant won by Mrs. Akanksha Alok Mishra, Mrs India Tantalizing won by Mrs. Shruti Saxena, Mrs India Endearing won by Dr. Sandhya Singh, Mrs India Sparkling won by Mrs. Aditi Vatsyayana, Mrs India Best Ramp walk won by Dr. Jyotsana Chadha (PT), Mrs India Generous won by Mrs. Jyoti Dhingan, Mrs India Benevolent won by Mrs. Geetanshu, Mrs India Intelligent won by Mrs. Jaspreet Kaur, Mrs India Perfectionist won by Mrs. Meenakshi Dhankar, Mrs India Diligent won by Dr. Prabhjot Manchanda. The grand beauty pageant also included a plethora of other beauty titles that included Mrs India Stunning won by Mrs. Shipra Sharma, Mrs India Most Encouraging & Mrs India Popularity Queen won by Mrs. Ruby Kanchgar, Mrs India Vivacious won by Dr. Pooja A Basu, Mrs India Audacious won by Mrs. Usha Kapoor, Mrs India Congeniality won by Mrs. Nirmala Metwal, Mrs India Admiring won by Mrs. Sonam Kumari, Mrs India Chivalrous won by Mrs. Vanshika Jain, Mrs India Goodness Ambassador won by Major Poonam Sharma, Mrs India Charismatic won by Mrs. Shweta Mehta, Mrs India Fabulous won by Mrs. Nitika Jain, Mrs India Mesmerizing Eyes won by Mrs. Richa Rohilla, Mrs India Beautiful Smile won by Mrs. Sharmistha Das, Mrs India Charming won by Mrs. Rajni Saini, Mrs India Exquisite won by Mrs. Arpita Dhar, Mrs India Gorgeous won by Mrs. Ruma Khan. Sponsorship & Grooming sessions The makeup at the event was sponsored by Lakme Academy Pitampura, Kohat. The Official Fashion Director and Choreographer involved was Mr. Shie Lobo, and the event was hosted by renowned Emcee Mr. Debojyoti Dasgupta. Mr. Pradeep Negi was the self-defense trainer, and the beauty & wellness sessions were organized by Dr. Soni Nanda, the Dermatologist & Aesthetician from Shine & Smile Clinic Delhi. The Basic Life Support (CPR) Session was taken by Dr. Goma Bali Bajaj. The Mrs India International Queen 2021 event was managed by SAC Productions, and the team included Keshav Sharma and Antara. Mrs India International Queen 2021 was a three-day beauty pageant that included numerous grooming and training sessions for married women from all over the world. It helped them to establish their own identity and demonstrate their great abilities and talents in front of the entire world. The brand stands firm on its motto- ‘Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You’, and has urged women of all ages to find their true selves by believing in themselves and not being afraid of treading on a different path than usual.

