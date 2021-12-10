Left Menu

K-pop band Monsta X unveils new English album 'The Dreaming'

Popular K-pop band Monsta X has come up with their new English album 'The Dreaming'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:49 IST
Band Monsta X. Image Credit: ANI
Popular K-pop band Monsta X has come up with their new English album 'The Dreaming'. The new album is a continuation of their first all English-language debut album, 'All About Luv'. Released in February 2020, that album ranked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making Monsta X only the 3rd K-Pop group to chart within the top 10.

'One Day', 'You Problem', 'Tied to Your Body', 'Whispers in the Dark', 'Blame Me', 'Secrets', 'About Last Night', 'Better', 'Blow Your Mind', and 'The Dreaming' are a part of the newly unveiled album. Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015. (ANI)

